Taylor Swift spent childhood summers in Stone Harbor. Now, she has her own museum exhibit.

As visitors wander through the charming streets of Stone Harbor, they can now enjoy a delightful addition to their itinerary: the Taylor Swift exhibit at the Stone Harbor Museum.

Over the past few years, Teri Fischer, president of the board of trustees for the Stone Harbor Museum, heard rumblings that Taylor Swift’s family might send items to the museum. Fischer was hopeful it would happen someday.

And then in late May, the museum received a call from the Berks County-born megastar’s team.

“The family has very fond memories of Stone Harbor, so they decided to send us some things that we could have to show [at the museum],” Fischer said.

Swift spent summers with her family in Stone Harbor until she was 14. She performed at Coffee Talk there as a teenager and the now-shuttered Henny’s. Her father, Scott Swift, worked as an EMT with the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, according to the museum.

The Stone Harbor Museum debuted its 2024 Taylor Swift collection on June 13.

The exhibit, which runs until the end of September, includes photos of Swift as a child vacationing in Stone Harbor, four Midnights vinyls displayed as a clock, an Eras Tour concert film poster, a Swift-inspired poster by artist Peter Max, a Midnights-themed guitar autographed by the superstar, and four music videos from her Midnights album. All items were provided by Swift’s family.

The Swifts, Fischer said, sent the items out of a desire to support the donations-based institution.

“That’s what’s special is that they reached out — we could go around and try and pull some things together ourselves, but that’s not nearly as meaningful,” Fischer said.

The museum’s mission is to make history fun and get more younger people into the museum with activities like scavenger hunts. And the Swift collection is already a hit.

“I think everybody’s been hoping we would have some items from Taylor Swift — everybody’s so glad,” Fischer said. “She’s a star all over the world, but Stone Harbor feels protective — and they love her.”

Taylor Swift Collection at Stone Harbor Museum

The exhibit runs from June 13 to the end of September.

📍9410 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor, N.J. 08247, 📞 609-368-7500, 🌐 stoneharbormuseum.org