Jim Gardner, the longtime anchor of 6abc’s Action News, is dialing back his schedule as he prepares to retire at the end of 2022.

Gardner, 73, will continue to anchor the 6 p.m. edition of Action News alongside Ducis Rodgers and Cecily Tynan, but beginning in January he will no longer lead the 11 p.m. newscast, which his has anchored since 1977.

“I have spent most of my adult life at Action News, and many of our viewers have grown up and experienced life along with me and the on-air team I’ve worked side-by-side with. I’ve been blessed to raise a family here and to be a member of this community over the past 45 years,” Gardner said in a statement. “I feel I have a special relationship with our viewers and the communities we serve, and I plan to continue to enjoy every minute with them over the next year.”

» READ MORE: 6ABC’s David Murphy on leaving ‘Action News,’ kissing Jodie Foster, and what’s next

Gardner is an institution in Philadelphia, and is the city’s longest-tenured on-air personality. After graduating from Columbia University, Gardner began his career on the radio in New York before transitioning to television. He joined 6ABC as a reporter in 1976, and a year later was named the anchor on both the 6 pm. and 11 p.m. editions of Action News, where he’s remained for the past 44 years.

“For many of us, Jim is the last news voice we hear before ending our day. He has guided us through the good and the bad with calm confidence for more than 40 years, often reassuring us that tomorrow will bring a better day,” Bernie Prazenica, the president and general manager of 6abc, said in a statement. “His presence will be missed by our viewers and by all of us at 6abc. Thankfully, we have another year with him during the 6 p.m. newscast, and we look forward to his continued presence and leadership.”

Gardner’s departure comes after his longtime colleague David Murphy said goodbye to 6ABC after 31 years as a meteorologist and reporter. Murphy was replaced on the station’s morning Action News broadcasts by Karen Rogers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.