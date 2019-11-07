We knew from previous teasers that M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Apple TV+ series, Servant, would be creepy — but not like this.
First revealed back in September, the show centers on a Philadelphia couple who mourn an “unspeakable tragedy” that “creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home,” according to a show description. Now, a new trailer for the Philly-filmed, has revealed some more information about the plot.
The couple, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbel), it turns out, lost a newborn child, Jericho, 13 weeks after its birth, and employ the use of a lifelike doll to help cope with the trauma. However, Dorothy comes to believe the doll is really her late child, and the couple hires a nanny, Leann (Nell Tiger Free), to look after the extremely lifelike doll.
Leann, meanwhile, appears to know the doll isn’t a real child, but is oddly game to look after it like it is one. In one scene, Sean tells her to “put the doll down now,” to which she replies she has to take him for a walk.
“Do you know who you welcomed into your home?” a voice asks over a series of shots. Being that this is M. Night Shyamalan, the answer is anybody’s guess.
The series marks Shyamalan’s return to the series format following Fox’s Wayward Pines, which ran on the network in 2015 and 2016. Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on Nov. 28.