All the celebs rooting for the Eagles during the Emmys and New York Fashion Week

Maybe Hollywood is just one big Eagles cheering section.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast took place right after the Philadelphia Eagles routed their Super Bowl LIX rivals the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. And, well, hometown celebs spent the whole evening gloating.

Advertisement

“Go Birds, f — ICE, and free Palestine," said Hannah Einbinder as she capped off her acceptance speech for best supporting actress in a comedy series. The Hacks star grew up in Los Angeles, but gets her Eagles fandom from her father, Doylestown-bred writer and director Chad Einbinder.

Einbinder wasn’t the only repping the Birds.

» READ MORE: Philly may have had a quiet night at the Emmys but Hannah Einbinder’s Eagles chant made up for it

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson was also awash with pride on the red carpet.

“Go Birds. You saw they just won, right?” Brunson bragged to Gayle King while wearing a dramatic black Louis Vuitton gown. “I was watching up until the very minute I had to get out the car.”

At first, King didn’t really get it, asking “Who?” repeatedly. We’re talking Eagles, not owls.

Brunson — who based Abbott Elementary off her experience growing up in the Philadelphia public school system — was nominated for five Emmys, including best lead actress in a comedy series, best writing in a comedy series, and best comedy series. She didn’t take home any awards, losing out to Hacks’ Debrah Vance for best lead actress, and Apple TV’s The Studio for best comedic writing and comedic series.

The Eagles revelry even extended all the way to New York Fashion Week.

When actor Bradley Cooper pulled up Vogue’s October issue cocktail party in the East Village with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Page Six caught him streaming the Eagles game on his phone, naturally.

Cooper, who grew up in Rydal, is known to take his Eagles fandom to the extreme, famously telling Howard Stern that he would rather watch the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII than win an Oscar for Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein biopic he wrote, directed, and starred in.

Neither happened, though Cooper did get to see his dear Eagles beat the Chiefs during the big game in February. And again last night.

Go Birds.