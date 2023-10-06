‘Golden Bachelor’ shows off more of Delco hairdresser contestant’s personality

The Golden Bachelor contestant and Delco native Susan Noles came out the gate in last week’s series premiere with a bang. She’s carried that energy into the second episode, bursting out of a cake with a confetti cannon in tow and winning over online crowds in the process.

During Thursday’s episode, the Aston Township resident sparkled with her larger-than-life personality, stylish frocks, and undeniable Kris Jenner resemblance (a calling card for Noles via social media commentary). That winning combination managed to help Noles secure one of bachelor Gerry Turner’s 13 roses for the week. He eliminated three women.

If you haven’t been following along, The Golden Bachelor follows the same format as ABC’s long-running Bachelor reality show, except the contestants are at least 60 years old. The show centers on a group of women dating Turner, a widower and retired restaurateur from Indiana who’s hoping to find love again.

» READ MORE: Delco ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestant Susan Noles gets final rose during show’s season premiere

The new series’ second episode laid a lot of groundwork for the season, establishing where the women would be residing.

As it turns out, they’re in the same integral Malibu mansion that’s been used by the franchise since 2007 — bunk beds and all (less than ideal for contestants like Sandra Mason, 75, who’s had two knee replacements). Still, the ladies are making the best of it, comparing the setup to “camp” and, in one scene, toasting to Social Security.

The show has proven to hit a sweet spot with audiences, swapping out a batch of would-be influencers with fake jobs in their early 20s as contestants for seasoned, earnest adults who have stories to tell.

According to Deadline, the series has earned 7.70 million total viewers as of Tuesday and ranked as the highest-rated Hulu premiere for any show within the Bachelor franchise (including The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise). The show also came in as ABC’s No. 1 series premiere ever on a streaming platform within the first three days of airing, with 1.76 million views.

Episode two opened with a one-on-one date between Turner and Theresa Nist, 70, of Shrewsbury, N.J. Noles immediately proved to be a girl’s girl — and put her trade skills as a former hairdresser and makeup artist to work — as she helped Nist get ready by curling her hair for her.

At one point, Nist asked Noles to curl in another direction to which Noles quipped back, “Can you trust me? I’ve been doing hair for 35 years” before breaking into a giant grin. (Sadly for Noles’ efforts, Nist’s date started off with a drive in a convertible on a California highway).

Later, Noles was invited to be a part of a group date where the women dressed up for decade-themed photo shoots. She opted for a bubblegum-pink 70s number and went in for a peck on Turner’s cheek right away. From home, past Notre Dame High School Class of ‘75 schoolmates of Noles’ have been posting about watching along and cheering for her.

“The women on this group date are incredible,” Turner remarked at one point. “They’re keeping me on my toes.”

A day later, Turner’s surprise 72nd birthday party is where Noles truly got to showcase that promised sass and spunk.

As the women stood in a group to wish Turner a happy birthday, the camera cut to Noles who was busting out of a pop-out cake with a confetti cannon. The internet lapped it up.

“A party is a perfect place for people like me and my personality,” Noles said.

After getting out of the cake, she pulled Turner away for some solo time and lured him the way most Delco women do — through the stomach.

“This morning I got up very early. I like to cook, it’s one of my things,” she told Turner. “I made chicken picante for everybody. I was frying meatballs at 7 or 8 in the morning, my sausage, my garlic.”

Turner responded quickly: “You have my attention.”

By the time the show transitioned to its rose ceremony, Noles was dazzling in a highlighter-green sparkly gown. She was Turner’s sixth selection — a notable uptick from last week, when she was the 16th selection and an indicator that she’s staying relevant to the bachelor.

For the time being, we’re guaranteed more screen time with Noles, a relief for her newfound internet fans, some of whom are already campaigning for her to become the first potential Golden Bachelorette (a show that hasn’t even been confirmed yet, though odds are looking good based on ratings). A season preview cut to scenes of the local mom and grandma laughing and crying, respectively. About what? I guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m.