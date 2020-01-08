What is $200, Alex?
That’s the slim margin Ken Jennings won by during the first night of Jeopardy!’s The Greatest of All Time tournament, edging out James Holzhauer $63,400 to $63,200. Lancaster native Brad Rutter finished in a distant third with $10,400.
The hour-long match, hosted by Alex Trebek, was broken up into two 30-minute rounds played back-to-back. Jennings easily won the first round after going all-in on a Daily Double and nailing the correct response: Morgan le Fay, a character in a Mark Twain novel. The second round was a much tighter contest, in part because Rutter uncovered all of the Daily Doubles and missed them both.
Despite not winning, Holzhauer had some fun by taunting Rutter, a Lancaster native, after beating him on the buzzer and nailing the answer to a clue asked by radio and TV host Ryan Seacrest: “We both started out as D.J.s, me in Los Angeles and Dick in this city where he first hosted American Bandstand.”
Of course, the answer is a city that’s near and dear to Rutter’s heart: “What is Philadelphia?”
Jennings will take his 1-0 lead into Wednesday night’s match, which will air on ABC at 8 p.m. The first contestant to win three matches will be named the show’s “Greatest of All Time,” hence the title. They’ll also walk away with a $1 million prize, while the two runner-ups will each earn $250,000.
Here are some more highlights from Tuesday night’s competition:
- Rutter’s first lost: The Lancaster native first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2000, and in all that time he’s never lost a match to another contestant. Though Rutter did lose to IBM’s supercomputer Watson in 2011 during the show’s Man vs. Machine battle.
- Disney synergy: With this Jeopardy! tournament appearing nationwide on ABC (as opposed to the syndicated show, which appears on different networks), parent-company Disney took the opportunity to cross-promote, including giving ABC World News Tonight host David Muir his own category.
- Purple ribbons: All three contestants wore purple ribbons in honor of Trebek, who is currently fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
- Triple Rhyme Time: Easily the most entertaining category of the night. My favorite was the correct response to the clue “A flexible and enormous customer,” answered by Jennings: “What is a pliant giant client?”