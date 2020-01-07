The tournament will air as ABC celebrates the show’s 30th anniversary on the network, but it’s hard not to also think of it as a possible cap to Trebek’s career, considering the longtime host is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. During a recent interview on Good Morning America, Trebek revealed he’s begun to practice what he will say when it comes time to say goodbye to the show he’s hosted for 36 years. But until his skills diminish, he’s still working, and says he’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he’s received.