‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ won’t air on 6ABC tonight because of Pa. senate debate

Philly therapist Zoe Grobman is finally getting her chance to compete on Jeopardy! tonight, but her friends and relatives in the region will have to stay up late to watch.

Both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will be bumped from 6abc’s Tuesday night schedule by second Pennsylvania senate debate between three-term Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

The debate is scheduled to air live beginning at 7 p.m. and last an hour, moderated by 6abc anchors Matt O’Donnell and Sharrie Williams, along with Univision 65 anchor Ilia Garcia from the station’s studios in Philadelphia.

Like the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the senate contest between Casey and McCormick is expected to be tight. According to a recent poll by The Inquirer, the New York Times, and Siena College, about 48% of respondents said they supported Casey, while 44% backed McCormick.

You have until Oct. 21 to register to vote in Pennsylvania to vote in the 2024 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. You can register to vote online or at your county’s voter registration office. More information about how to register to vote and how to vote by mail can be found here.

When will Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune air in Philly tonight?

You’ll either need to set an alarm or brew several pots of coffee if you plan on watching tonight’s episodes when they air, which will technically be Wednesday.

Jeopardy! is scheduled to air on 6abc at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday, while Wheel of Fortune will air at 3 a.m. According to 6abc, if your DVR is already set up, it will automatically record both shows.

This month (and pretty much any month), Jeopardy! is the second-most-watched television show in the Philadelphia market, slightly behind ABC World News Tonight. In fact, more people tune in on an average night in Philadelphia to watch Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune then watch Phillies or Sixers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jeopardy! is in its 41st season, hosted by former champion Ken Jennings, who replaced beloved host Alex Trebek after his death from advanced pancreatic cancer in 2020. Actress Mayim Bialik, known for here roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, served as a cohost on Jeopardy! for two years, but announced her departure from the show last year. Jeopardy! has left open the possibility of Bialik returning for primetime specials.

Wheel of Fortune is in its 42nd season of syndication, but longtime host Pat Sajak is no longer spinning the wheel. Sajak retired last year and handed over the reins to Ryan Seacrest, who hosts alongside longtime letter turner Vanna White.