Jessica Kartalija heads to 6abc following anchor’s departure from CBS3

Almost three months after her sudden departure from CBS3, Jessica Kartalija is back on the air — at 6abc.

Kartalija revealed her new position on the Action News team in social media postings Wednesday, writing that she was “finally ready to spill the tea.” Included in the postings was a photo of Kartalija holding a 6abc coffee mug, which the station reposted along with a brief welcome note.

Neither Kartalija nor 6abc has publicly disclosed specifics about the former CBS3 anchor’s new role at Action News. A 6abc spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kartalija’s first 6abc report came hours after her announcement Wednesday, when she covered the story of a Levittown family returning home for Thanksgiving following a fire last year. She also appeared in the station’s coverage of the 105th Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday.

The new role at 6abc marks Kartalija’s first time back on local Philly news since she departed from CBS3 in September. That month, Kartalija’s six-year run at the station came to an end, with the former CBS3 coanchor saying on social media that she would keep fans updated about her next steps.

A San Diego native and graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Kartalija spent a total of 18 years with CBS in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Earlier this year, she won a Broadcaster of the Year award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

Kartalija serves as the latest new on-air hire at 6abc, following the addition of anchor and reporter Jason Dumas to the Action News sports team in October. Dumas took over the role formerly held by longtime 6abc personality Jamie Apody, who officially left the station in April.