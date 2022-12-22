After a year of farewells — including special recognitions on Capitol Hill and Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — newscaster Jim Gardner anchored his final 6 p.m. Action News broadcast on 6ABC Wednesday after 46 years on the air.

Though only 30 minutes, Gardner’s final broadcast is one that will likely be remembered for years to come, with about 540,000 people tuning in from home and another 15 watching from a parking lot tailgate called in the newscaster’s honor.

Gardner’s broadcast didn’t break records, according to the station, but it was a boon for the timeslot that reached an average of 344,700 viewers in November. The network reported 79% of Delaware Valley viewers watching a 6 p.m. newscast Wednesday were tuned in to 6ABC.

Leading into the final broadcast, Gardner’s retirement generated memes and tributes on social media, with many delighting in videos and photos of the tailgaters.

Gardner himself took a moment to greet his fans in the parking lot before going on air.

“You guys are crazy,” joked Gardner, walking into the group’s hearty cheers, shaking hands, and posing for photos.

Once he left, the tailgaters committed to the bit gathered around a television set up in the parking lot to watch Gardner as though the Philadelphia Eagles were playing. They capped the broadcast with a round of applause and shots of Fireball.

Even so, the congratulations continued throughout the evening online and elsewhere — Sixers coach Doc Rivers even ended his post-game press conference by giving Gardner a shout-out.

After a decades-long career that included interviewing President George H.W. Bush and covering the Bill Cosby trial in 2017, Gardner told The Inquirer he’s still figuring out what’s next. He might shave his mustache and take on some news-related projects. But on Wednesday, he said he was just trying to take in all of the kindnesses from people, along with the complicated feelings that come with the end of his current chapter.

He joked that his year of goodbyes had been unbelievable, tailgate included.

Gardner gave his final 11 p.m. newscast early this year and was succeeded in that timeslot by 6ABC veteran Rick Williams.

Brian Taff was set to succeed Gardner on the 6 p.m. newscast for the first time Thursday, with an hour-long special honoring Gardner at 8 p.m.