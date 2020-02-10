Eyewitness News viewers will see a new face on the weather desk weekday mornings at CBS3.
Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu debuted on the station’s morning news broadcast Monday, joining CBS3 from San Diego’s NBC7, where she was a weekend weather anchor. She worked at that station for about three years, earning an Emmy Award in 2019 for team coverage of wildfires in San Diego, according to an NBC7 biography.
A graduate of Barry University in Miami, Abreu got started in broadcasting at the AccuWeather Network, where she worked between 2014 and 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. Previously, she had interned at NBC6 in Miami.
Abreu’s arrival in Philly had been teased by CBS3 anchor Jim Donovan, who featured the new local weather person on a Facebook live chat Friday. There, Abreu discussed her upbringing in North Jersey, saying that being closer to her family was part of her decision to come to Philadelphia.
“I was ready to come back closer to home,” Abreu said Friday.
So far, it seems like Abreu is being well received by CBS3 viewers — at least by the Collegeville Bakery, which celebrated the meteorologist’s arrival in the area by putting her name in lights:
“Thank you for the warm welcome,” Abreu wrote to viewers on Instagram following Monday’s broadcast.
Abreu is the latest new face for CBS3’s weather broadcast. Her arrival follows the temporary addition of former NBC10 meteorologist Tammie Souza, who is working as an occasional fill-in weatherperson at the network “over the next few months.”
This week, KYW Newsradio 1060 ended its content partnership with CBS3 in favor of a new one with NBC10 and Telemundo62 that will bring Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and other NBC personalities to its listeners. CBS3, however, will keep its KYW-TV designation.