How to have a perfect Philly day, according to ‘Ready to Love’ host Tommy ‘Nephew Tommy’ Miles

Tommy “Nephew Tommy” Miles filmed season 10 of OWN’s hit reality dating show Ready to Love in Philly because he always has a good time in the City of Brotherly Love.

Unlike the flood of reality dating shows featuring capricious 20-somethings like Love Island or Love is Blind, Ready to Love focuses on men and women in their 30s and 40s, highlighting relationships between people who have lived more than just a little.

Miles — best known as the prankster on the syndicated Steve Harvey Morning Show — spent five weeks hosting the show and mentoring the spicy brood of Philly singles.

“I love being in an area where I can walk around,” Miles said. “[Downtown] Philly has everything at your beck and call.”

Here’s his perfect Philly day, without the pressure of hosting a hit show.

7 a.m.

Wake up and of course listen to the Steve Harvey Morning Show (it airs locally on 105.3 WDAS) and go for a run. I liked running the Rocky Steps. But Fairmount Park has a lot of really nice trails.

8:30 a.m.

I loved going to Di Bruno Bros. for breakfast. They have such good-quality food. I love fresh deli sandwiches. I would also stop at the Rittenhouse Square Playa Bowls for an acai bowl.

Noon

Lunchtime is for Walnut Street and I loved, loved, loved going to McCormick & Schmick’s. Their seafood is just so amazing. Philly is a good town for eating.

2 p.m.

The afternoon is for shopping so that’s when I hit Boyds Philadelphia. Man, I spent about $4,000 every time I went in there. I’d get help from this guy Timothy Roquemore, who, like me, was born and raised in Houston.

4 p.m.

Going to the Four Seasons for massages. My wife was in town for some of the time we were there, and we loved going to the Spa at the Four Seasons for their couple’s massages. We came out of there so relaxed. It was absolutely wonderful.

8 p.m.

The end of a perfect day in Philly is dinner at Jean-Georges Sky High at the Comcast Center. The view is just unbelievable. Philly really is a beautiful city. My favorite was the Chef’s Choice and we had a six- or seven-course meal and then he brought out those lamb chops … They were just so amazing.

“Ready to Love” airs on OWN Network on Fridays at 8 p.m. A two-part reunion is scheduled to air on Sept. 26.