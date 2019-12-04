A majority Americans support the impeachment process, at least until it interrupts Plinko.
Viewers took to social media on Wednesday to voice their frustration that local CBS affiliates across the country — including CBS3 here in Philadelphia — decided to preempt the popular game show The Price is Right in favor of the continuing public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.
The Price is Right is a staple of CBS′ weekday lineup — first with original host Bob Barker and now with Drew Carey, who took over as the show’s host in 2007. The loyalty the popular game show has garnered over the years was certainly on display Wednesday morning, with fans livid over missing Wednesday’s show.
In Philadelphia, Fox 29 was the only major broadcast network not to carry a single minute of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings. 6ABC, CBS3, NBC10, and WHYY-TV all carried the hearing — which featured four constitutional scholars discussing the impeachment process itself — throughout the morning.
Despite the outcry on social media, it’s unclear how many viewers took their complaints directly to CBS3. The network did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and there were defenders of the decision to air impeachment hearings on broadcast television.
“Isn’t democracy more important than the price of a toaster?” one Twitter user wrote.
The House Judiciary Committee hasn’t scheduled any further public impeachment hearings.