In Philadelphia, WHYY-TV and CBS3 (sorry, The Price is Right fans) confirmed they will be carrying live impeachment coverage. 6ABC will begin coverage at 10 a.m., but hasn’t committed to full day-long coverage. Fox29 was the only local broadcast network not to offer full coverage last time around, and is once again expected to just carry the opening statements. A spokesperson from NBC10 said they would not know their coverage plan until Wednesday.