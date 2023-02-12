Bradley Cooper starred in a Super Bowl commercial with his toughest costar yet — his mom

Nine-time Academy Award nominee and massive Eagles fan Bradley Cooper shared the small screen with his mother on Sunday in an ad for telecommunications giant T-Mobile.

The spot aired during the first quarter. A 30-second commercial during the big game costs a record-high average of $7 million, according to Forbes.

» READ MORE: The Super Bowl gives advertisers the ‘instant awareness’ they want to sell their product

Cooper, a Jenkintown native and the star of Delco-set, Birds-themed Silver Linings Playbook, has starred along Hollywood icons including Robert De Niro, Queen Latifah, Sam Elliott, and Lady Gaga, but his performance alongside mom Gloria Campano may be his toughest yet.

Advertisement

In the ad, Campano is seen teasing her son about his outfit (“You look like a flamingo”) and flubbing her lines while Cooper schools her in acting basics, including when to look at your costar and not the camera, and laughing when she can’t stick to the script.

“I think I know what I’m doing,” Cooper says during the ad. “I’ve been nominated nine times.”

“Yeah, but you never won any,” Campano shoots back.

Fans of Cooper’s won’t be surprised to see the duo together. In the years since Cooper’s rise to fame, Campano has been her son’s regular companion on the red carpet. The pair have a famously tight-knit relationship. When Cooper’s father died in 2011, Campano — who has been called “a cool chick” by her son — moved in with Cooper in Los Angeles.

Cooper is outspoken about his Eagles fandom. In 2018, he attended Super Bowl LII when the Eagles bested the Patriots. Earlier this season, Cooper narrated a hype video when the Birds faced their most serious rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Sunday Night Football.

The T-Mobile ad is Cooper’s first Super Bowl commercial.