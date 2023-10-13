Delco’s Susan of ‘Golden Bachelor’ snags another rose — and steals contestants’ hearts along the way with karate chops and hair care

If Kathy Swarts, 70, of Austin, Texas, doesn’t end up getting Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s final rose by the end of the season, she teased that Pennsylvania could be in her cards instead. And it’s all because of Delco’s own Susan Noles.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Golden Bachelor, Noles, 66, snagged another rose from Turner, 72, guaranteeing we’ll see her on our screens for another week.

The Aston-based wedding officiant and former hair and makeup artist has quickly become a fan favorite for her combination of spunk and empathy. And it’s tempting others besides Turner to keep Noles close.

“I keep saying if things don’t work out with Gerry, I’m going home with Susan,” Swarts said as Noles did her hair. They also joked about how Noles’ farts smell like meatballs — one of the many Italian dishes Noles has been cooking for the women in the house.

» READ MORE: ‘Golden Bachelor’ shows off more of Delco hairdresser contestant’s personality

In the Bachelor Mansion — the Malibu home where all the women vying for Turner’s heart stay — Noles is the unofficial glam team for all its residents.

“I did not do my own makeup today,” Natascha Hardee, 60, (who went home last week) told a reporter for Glamour Magazine while the show was filming earlier this year. “We have a woman in our house who is a hairstylist, a makeup artist, and she also cooks. Her name is Susan. She’s done practically everyone’s hair in the house. She did my makeup for me.”

That’s right — Noles is a girl’s girl and that has remained clear since early on in the season as we see her doing contestants’ hair before they leave for dates with a man she’s also dating.

Friends of Noles say they’re not surprised.

Annemarie Mariani has been going to Noles to do her hair for 33 years.

“I first went to her when my hair finally grew back from chemo,” Mariani shared. “I never had short hair and was always telling her not to cut too much as it grew longer. I have heard so many times ‘Don’t you trust me?’ and she was always right. She has the biggest and most genuine heart. She is always the first to help someone out and is so much fun to be around.”

Mariani added that what we see on TV is exactly what you get in real life with Noles.

“As I watch her on the show helping out other contestants and cooking for everyone, [that] is how Susan is off camera,” she said. “She deserves to be the first Golden Bachelorette and find lasting love.”

Mariani is one of a growing fan base for Noles in hopes she’ll become the franchise’s first Golden Bachelorette, a show that hasn’t even been confirmed yet.

» READ MORE: 'The Golden Bachelor' proves sex and desire persist, even for seniors

In this week’s episode, Noles could be seen hanging with the other ladies — they have a little squad called ASKN (the first initials of their names and pronounced like “you’re askin’, we’re tellin’”) — and putting on a show for Turner.

During the show’s group date, which included the 12 women remaining at the start of the show, there was a talent show portion. Noles appeared in a short white robe, leopard bathing suit bottoms, and a white tied headband in her hair before performing ‘karate’ — she chopped a slab of wood in half and let out her signature wide grin.

When emotional moments hit during the episode — and there were several — producers turned to Noles for moments of empathy.

“If one person cries, I cry with them,” Noles told Glamour. “We all love each other.”

And when tensions flared (which is also to be expected on this show), Noles was the voice of reason.

“We’re adults,” Noles said at one point. “We’re not 20-something-year-olds.”

Ultimately, Noles snagged the fifth rose during the rose ceremony, up one spot from last week. The order roses are handed out isn’t an exact science, but earlier names are likely higher up in the Bachelor’s mind.

A trailer for next week’s episode revealed a pickleball tournament is imminent and cut to a clip of a fired-up Noles. Another clip showed a steamy make out between her and Turner.

We obviously hope to see more of her but Noles has told Glamour that her friendship with the women in the house remains strong either way.

“Even if [Turner] is not the one for me, this journey and meeting all these beautiful people means you’re still alive,” she said.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m.