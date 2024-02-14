All Philly contestants on ‘The Bachelor’ are out now that Allison left

Allison Hollinger's departure from 'The Bachelor' with Joey Graziadei of Collegeville ruins any chance of a Philadelphia woman snagging the final rose. We break down Monday and Tuesday's episodes. Read more John Fleenor / Disney

Moving on, Joey took the women on a group date to receive “knight training.” He was shirtless for some reason — another recurring theme in Bachelor universe — with a chainlink hood, and agreed to participate in the grand finale, where they all attempted to catch sausages in their mouths without using their hands. The innuendo was far from subtle.

“I cheated,” Allison admitted in a rare interview this episode. “Immediately I said ‘no,’ and grabbed one and put it in my mouth.” That’s our Philly girl.

The episode also featured a long-awaited two-on-one between Maria and Sydney, who clearly hate each other. Joey ultimately chose Maria and in a chef’s kiss moment, an opera singer appeared on a balcony above the couple and began singing “Ave Maria.” Truly incredible work.

After Sydney’s departure, we got a new villain edit unlocked, as previously innocent-seeming Lea revealed her distaste for Maria and tried to stir things up between her and the other women. Just when we thought we’d be drama free!

Tuesday’s episode kicked off here, with Maria feeling the pressure from Lea’s heel turn ahead of the first of two rose ceremonies. After narrowing down the group from 15 to 12, Joey shared that they were headed to Spain.

Joey whisked Kelsey A. away for a picnic date. Kelsey revealed over dinner that her mom died of breast cancer. After their vulnerable moment, she revealed that she’s “falling for” Joey and they danced as a flamenco guitarist played for them.

On the group date, Joey and the women did a paint-and-sip style activity. Jess Edwards won the challenge and extra time with Joey, where they slipped on swimsuits and made body art together.

Later, Rachel and Joey got a one-on-one date where they learned how to flamenco dance. Their chemistry was undeniable and she continued to solidify her likelihood as a finalist.

🌹 Philly flair

Allison Hollinger, 26, a Philadelphia-based realtor, and the younger sister of fellow contestant Lauren Hollinger, meeting Bachelor Joey Graziadei. Read more John Fleenor / Disney

There’s barely anything to report here.

Since her sister’s departure two weeks ago, Allison’s presence has faded significantly — typically a hint in editing that a contestant probably won’t last.

To drive this point home, Bachelor data analyst Suzana Somers reported that Allison had received 4.7 minutes of screentime all season leading up to Monday’s episode and had a “high” risk of elimination based on a formula she created that weighs roses contestants have received, individual date time, kisses shown, screen time, and villain/drama narratives.

Even when Allison left, she wasn’t given a post-exit interview like Edwina Dorbor (who also left that night) was. We hated that for her.

This means no Philly women are left on the show and the only local representation we have is from Joey himself. Though he grew up in Collegeville and then moved to Hawaii, some of the show’s opening episode footage was filmed in the city, giving us a little hope we could get more screentime around hometowns.

We’re also hoping to see Allison and her sister, Lauren, on Bachelor in Paradise, something they both said they’d be interested in. We’re also hoping unofficial Philly ambassador Susan Noles of The Golden Bachelor is named ABC’s first Golden Bachelorette.

🌹 Who went home

Five women went home between Monday and Tuesday’s episodes.

They were:

Sydney Gordon Allison Hollinger Edwina Dorbor Madina Alam Autumn Waggoner

On next week’s episode, the women will head to Montreal and the drama will continue.

A preview shows the finale episode with Joey crying alone on a platform, presumably abandoned. But Bachelor producers have pulled tricks like this before, so who’s to really say?

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.