Philly-set sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ to end after current season at ABC

That’s a wrap for the Philly-inspired ABC sitcom The Goldbergs.

The series will end its run at the conclusion of its current 10th season, according to the Hollywood Reporter. At 10 seasons deep, The Goldbergs is the longest-running live-action network comedy currently on air, Deadline reports.

Created by Jenkintown native Adam F. Goldberg, the semi-autobiographical show follows a young, fictionalized version of Goldberg growing up in the Philadelphia region of the 1980s. While a longtime hit for ABC, the show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, and its licensing fee, combined with decreasing ratings, made the show unlikely to continue past its 10th season, the Hollywood Reporter notes.

The series’ conclusion comes following a tumultuous 2021, when the show lost two cast members. George Segal died following surgery complications, and star Jeff Garlin left after misconduct allegations against him surfaced. In Garlin’s case, writers killed off his character.

Advertisement

The Goldbergs is ABC’s second series to end after its current season wraps, following the drama A Million Little Things. To date, just one popular ABC show — Abbott Elementary — has been renewed for a second season, with several other pickups expected, according to Deadline.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Abbott’s success may have contributed to the end of The Goldbergs. The publication notes that Disney, which owns ABC, is looking to “lower costs on broadcast and pivot to more optimistic originals,” and now “no longer has a need for The Goldbergs.”

Since premiering in 2013, The Goldbergs has become a Philadelphia favorite. That surprised creator Goldberg, who told The Inquirer in 2018 that he “did not realize that this show meant something to Philadelphia.”

“I was kind of just writing for my family and friends, but it ended up kind of like speaking to the whole city,” Goldberg said. “And it was something that took everyone here by surprise. We had no idea.”