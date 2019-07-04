Philadelphia is a hot spot for holiday events and activities, with more than 50 free events celebrating the Fourth of July, including a concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor headlining.
However, if you plan on avoiding the Independence Day crowds but want to feel patriotic, you’re still covered — the concert and fireworks display will be shown on television, so you can enjoy them from the comfort of your home.
Philly’s freedom celebration ceremony, parade, concert, and fireworks will all be televised Thursday. NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will provide viewers with the TV view. Read on to know when to flip the channel.
10 to 11 a.m.: The Celebration of Freedom Ceremony will be broadcast live from Independence Hall on NBC10 and Telemundo 62.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: The Salute to America Independence Day Parade will be broadcast live on NBC10 and Telemundo 62. The parade will move through the “most historic square mile in the U.S.”
7 to 9:30 p.m.: Hudson and Trainor perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert live on NBC10, Cozi TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Telemundo 62.
9:30 to 10 p.m.: The fireworks display is broadcast on NBC10, Cozi TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Telemundo 62.
Want to feel as if you’re there? Turn the radio to The Breeze 106.1 FM to listen to the U.S. Army Field Band perform at the scene while you watch.
10 to 11 p.m.: Flip back to NBC10 to enjoy an encore performance of the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks presentation in New York City from earlier in the night.
7 to 8 p.m.: In case you missed the festivities the day before, NBC10 is presenting highlights of the Fourth of July concert and fireworks.