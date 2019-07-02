“There are other moments I have felt patriotic, but the latest, we went to see the Liberty Bell. It was very teary just to see where it comes from, to see what it meant to the slaves, even though the ringing of the bell wasn’t always good because that meant slaves were [being] sold. But yet, when I saw [a photo of Nelson] Mandela with the Dalai Lama [at the Liberty Bell Center], Mandela had a raised fist and they both stood for peace. Peace and unity, it’s just almost gone. I was tearing up … how nice it was just to be there at that moment.