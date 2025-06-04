Skip to content
Q&A: Brent Flahr on the Flyers’ draft strategy, the strength of this year’s center class, and the combine

In Part 2 of our conversation with the Flyers' assistant GM, he discussed how he's approaching a decentralized draft and the luxury of having seven of the first 48 picks later this month.

Flyers assistant GM Brent Flahr is bullish on this year's center class, particularly at the top.
With just over three weeks until the draft, all 32 NHL teams are gathered in Buffalo this week to meet with prospects, conduct other business, and prepare their final draft boards.

In Part 2 of The Inquirer’s two-part interview with Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr, who runs the team’s draft, he discussed the Flyers’ draft strategy, positions of need, and how the event being decentralized this year might change things for teams. Part 1 of the interview focused on the prospects already in the Flyers system.

  1. While the Flyers have an obvious need at center, Flahr said the team is still thinking “best player available” and isn’t married to taking a center at No. 6. He did note that he thinks the center talent at the top of this class is “pretty good.”

  2. Flahr says the draft combine takes on added importance this year as it will be the final time to get prospects face-to-face and really see their personalities. He also believes it will be an environment for many teams to lay the groundwork for potential trades.

  3. Despite the presence of Carson Bjarnason and Egor Zavragin, Flahr would not rule out the Flyers adding another goalie high in the draft if there was “value.”

