“Brian is just such a good kid,” Russo said. “He always had a smile on his face. He loved being at the rink, loved being around his teammates. If anybody has the right mental approach to something as catastrophic as this, it’s going to be him. I see it in the daily videos that we watch and the communication I have with his father. I believe Brian is going to find his way back. What that means ultimately, I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. But if somebody can overcome the diagnosis he’s gotten, it’s going to be him.”