“Expectations are high. Let’s not kid ourselves,” coach Alain Vigneault, whose team won one playoff round last season, said the other day after a camp session in Voorhees. “Our first goal is to get into the playoffs, and then we are not in this to win one series. We are in this to win the Stanley Cup. Four series. Sixteen games. We believe we have a very good team. We have a Stanley Cup contending team, and we can be [one] if we play to our level and play to our potential. With a healthy Nolan and a healthy Oskar, that adds to the talent of this group. It adds to the depth of this group.”