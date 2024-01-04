Cutter Gauthier scores game-winner as USA advances to World Juniors gold medal game

Tied 2-2 with Finland and just over 3 minutes remaining on the clock, Team USA needed a hero. Enter Cutter Gauthier.

The Flyers prospect delivered the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, and 13 seconds remaining in the semifinals of the World Junior Championships, in turn sending the United States into Friday’s gold medal game against Sweden (1:30 p.m., NHL Network).

The power-play goal was a vintage one from the 2022 first-rounder (No. 5 overall), as Gauthier curled in from the right faceoff dot and fired a blistering wrist shot short-side high past Finnish goaltender Niklas Kokko. The goal gave the Americans, which trailed 2-0 after one period, their first lead and they would survive a late Finland power play and hang on for a 3-2 victory.

Gauthier, who is best known for his elite NHL-caliber shot, continued his impressive tournament. He leads all scorers with 12 points in six games but somewhat surprisingly has just two goals, instead showcasing his often-overlooked playmaking ability. His performances and the manner of his points should also silence some of his critics who have labeled him a one-dimensional player as a goal scorer.

The United States will be favorites Friday against hosts Sweden in Gothenburg. Team USA last won gold in 2021, while Gauthier will look to add gold to the bronze medal he picked up in last year’s iteration of the tournament. The game will bring some family connections to the fore for Gauthier, who was born in Skellefteå, Sweden while his father, Sean Gauthier, played professionally there. The Gauthiers moved to Arizona when Cutter was 2 years old.

Flyers fans could see Gauthier in orange and black as soon as this season, as he is expected to sign with the team following his sophomore season at Boston College. He is currently tied for third in the nation with 13 goals in 17 games for the No. 1 ranked Eagles.

