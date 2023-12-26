Five things to know about World Juniors from Cutter Gauthier to Matvei Michkov

Now that Christmas has come and gone, it’s time to focus on the most important underage international tournament on the hockey calendar: the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The world’s best under-20 hockey players will hit the ice in a battle for gold and bragging rights beginning on Boxing Day from Gothenburg, Sweden, before the tournament wraps up on Jan. 5.

As always, the World Juniors are expected to be packed with big goals, big saves, and even bigger wins. With national pride on the line, the battle for gold will be intense. The Canadians are aiming for a third straight gold medal but will have stiff competition from a deep United States squad, the host country, and Slovakia.

Here are five things Flyers fans need to know about the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship:

Cutter Gauthier will be key to U.S. gold

The United States has one of the deepest rosters in recent memory and is in the perfect position to unseat the back-to-back defending champs. They have one of the hottest lines in college hockey in Boston College linemates Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard; but it’s their fellow Eagles teammate, and Flyers prospect, Cutter Gauthier who will be the driving force for the Americans’ top line.

After potting 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 30 games, including seven power-play goals, during his freshman campaign, Gauthier already has 23 points in 17 games this season. Of his 13 goals, an eye-popping five are game-winners.

Gauthier, who was named an alternate captain, played in the 2023 iteration of the tournament and finished with a bronze medal after netting 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games. One of eight guys returning from last year — and one of two with a men’s World Championship appearance under his belt — he’ll be leaned on heavily by head coach David Carle, the brother of former Flyers defenseman Matt Carle.

Oliver Bonk to play a big role for Canada

The magnifying glass on Oliver Bonk just got amplified tenfold.

Canada sustained two big injuries to its blue line with Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk and Tristan Luneau from the Anaheim Ducks unable to play due to an injury and illness, respectively. It now amplifies Bonk’s role.

According to TSN’s Mark Masters, Bonk was back on the second pairing with San Jose Sharks prospect Jake Furlong and was practicing as the quarterback on the second power-play unit in practice on Christmas Day. The duo was paired in Hockey Canada’s first exhibition game but Bonk skated with Jorian Donovan on the third pairing during the game against the United States on Dec. 23.

“He had to earn his way on the team, which is great. It’s awesome for him. He’s put in the time and then he played exceptionally well at the camp there as well as to make the team,” Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said. “He’s got to still work at it. He’s going to make sure he has an important role and whatever role they give him, he has to go with it. … He’s right in the mix. … To play against the elite players in the world is a great experience for him and for him to just have fun and hopefully win.”

Alex Čiernik could be a surprise

The Slovaks may be sneaky good in this year’s tournament and Alex Čiernik is a key reason why. Selected by the Flyers in the fourth round of June’s draft, the 19-year-old has 12 points in 19 games for Västerviks IK in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest league in Sweden.

Čiernik already has one medal — a silver from the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2022 — and had seven points in five games. He’s dealt with some injury issues lately but should be good to go. He will face off with Gauthier on New Year’s Eve at 6 a.m. ET on NHL Network).

The ‘next ones’ to meet

While Flyers fans are keeping a close eye on their three prospects in the tournament, the hockey world will be watching Macklin Celebrini. Projected to be the No. 1 pick in next June’s draft, the forward headed to camp for Canada camp as one of the top players in NCAA hockey. The Vancouver native has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 15 games for Boston University as a freshman.

But it’s looking less and less likely the Flyers will be nabbing the top spot. So, while it’ll be fun to see what the 17-year-old can do, there are a bunch of other guys to check out who could fall down the draft board to wherever the Flyers end up.

Konsta Helenius, a forward from Finland, is expected to go top-10 and should be a key cog in Finland’s offense after collecting 20 points in 28 games in Finland’s top league. His countryman Emil Hemming is a 6-foot-2 forward who should leave a big impression from Scandinavia.

There are also a few defensemen, including University of Denver standout Zeev Buium; Adam Jiříček, the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets blueliner David Jiříček; and Tomas Galvas, whose brother Jakub is a Chicago Blackhawks prospect.

No Matvei Michkov

Russia is still banned by the IIHF from international play which means that Flyers fans will be unable to see Matvei Michkov in action. Named a KHL All-Star at just 19 years old with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 29 games, he appeared at the event but did not play.

Nicknamed “The Mad Russian,” by John Tortorella a few weeks ago, Michkov previously starred on the world stage when Russia was in international competitions. He had three goals in two games during the first rendition of the 2022 World Juniors before it was shut down due to COVID-19.

In 2021, he helped lead Russia to silver at the under-18s, where he was named MVP after tallying 12 goals and 16 points in seven games. The same year, he powered the Russians to gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with eight goals and 13 points in five games.

It’ll take some time before he’ll be wearing orange and black but everyone — from the fans to management — is excited for his arrival.

“I would expect it would be a couple of years from now; which was kind of what we knew going in,” Flyers president Keith Jones said recently. “We’re respectful of that process and we’re excited to see him continue to grow. It’s kind of a tug-of-war with your own emotions of getting him over here, and there’s no question about that. But we’re comfortable with where he’s at. Nothing has been surprising, yet, including how well he’s played. So we’re going to sit back and watch but we’re watching closely for sure.”