Cutter Gauthier’s advisers ‘moving forward’ after trade sends the former top Flyers prospect to Anaheim

Not long after puck drop on Monday night, the news came down that the Flyers’ No. 2 prospect was being shipped west to the Anaheim Ducks.

It was a shocking — but somewhat expected — move that swapped Cutter Gauthier for top young blueliner Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in 2025. Flyers general manager Danny Brière addressed the media and said the trade was “a long time coming.” Gauthier did not attend development camp over the summer and, according to the GM, ghosted the organization. Brière also confirmed that Gauthier told the Flyers last May after the World Championships that he would not sign with the club.

» READ MORE: Flyers trade No. 2 prospect Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim

The Inquirer reached out to the Gauthier camp for comment.

Advertisement

“We think that this is just a private matter and needs to stay private,” said Gauthier’s advisers, who requested anonymity in return for speaking to The Inquirer. “We understand why people are upset, and people are allowed to be upset and make their own judgment.

“But, on the other hand, along the same lines, when a college player is drafted by an NHL team, there’s no entitlement by that team, nor is there a requirement by the player to have to sign there. Like, as you know, as recently as Adam Fox with Calgary and Carolina.

“It’s been interesting how the Flyers brass has handled it. We just want it handled with integrity, and we know people will be upset with Cutter for his whole career. But as you know, in pro sports, you can’t please everybody.”

» READ MORE: Trade grades: Evaluating the Cutter Gauthier-Jamie Drysdale deal

Gauthier was long expected to be a main piece in the Flyers offense and a key ingredient to the rebuild. He just led USA Hockey to a gold medal at World Juniors and was named the event’s best forward with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists).

There is a good relationship with Flyers brass, according to Gauthier’s advisers, and there was a meeting between the sides in December when the team was in Colorado and recently in Sweden. The advisers also confirmed that there was “absolutely” no involvement from former Flyer Kevin Hayes regarding Gauthier’s decision.

When pressed for what caused the change of heart by Gauthier, who seemed to be excited to join the Flyers on draft day, the advisers again called it a private matter.

“Philadelphia is a great sports town. ... We have 32 teams in the league,” they said.

They continued: “And under the CBA, players have the ability to make some choices in their career, and they are people that are allowed to change their minds. And I know it upsets some people, which is totally understandable, but the way the system works, it’s not like anyone is cheating the system here. It’s just part of the process.”

The advisers added there is “not a rearview mirror here” and that “it’s just time to go forward.”

“From our perspective, speaking for everyone, there’s nothing but respect for the Flyers and the organization and the city,” they said. “So whether or not people want to believe that, that’s up to them, but there’s nothing but respect for that.

» READ MORE: Gauthier trade: Why the Flyers did it, who they got back, and what it means

“... We’re grateful that the Flyers took the opportunity to leverage the situation and get a great asset and the assets that they received, and we’re happy that they were able to do that. And one of our intentions all along was to keep this private and give them the opportunity — without the media finding out — to have a chance to move Cutter as an asset to get good assets.

“So I know they’ve mentioned that they wanted to keep it quiet to protect the kid, and we wanted to keep it quiet to protect the integrity of the trade process. ... So, you know, there’s two sides to that story, but those are the facts. And we have a very good relationship with management. There’s no animus from our perspective, whatsoever. So we’re just moving forward, and we hope over time that the Flyers will too.”