Cutter Gauthier, United States beat Sweden to win gold at World Juniors

The United States is back atop world hockey.

On Friday, the U.S. under-20 team took home World Junior Championships gold, defeating hosts Sweden, 6-2, in the gold-medal game in Gothenburg. The Americans were paced throughout the tournament by Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier, who finished as the co-top scorer in the tournament with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists).

Gauthier, whom the Flyers selected fifth overall in the 2022 NHL draft, did not register a point on Friday after scoring the game-winning goal on Thursday against Finland in the semifinals. Flyers fans should be excited about the youngster’s tournament, as Gauthier showcased his playmaking ability, a trait that often is overshadowed by his elite shot.

Team USA entered the third period with a 3-2 lead before pulling away thanks to goals from Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard, and an empty-netter from Rutger McGroarty. The U.S. finished the tournament a perfect 7-0 with Gauthier being named Thursday as one of the team’s top three players of the tournament. On Friday, he was named the top forward at the entire tournament.

An alternate captain for the U.S. at the tournament, Gauthier was one of several Americans who avenged a 6-4 loss to Sweden in the gold-medal game of the under-18 worlds in 2022.

In an interview played on NHL Network, Gauthier said the game was “revenge for 2022.”

Gauthier has now won a gold and a bronze in his two World Junior appearances, while his 22 career points are tied with former Flyer James van Riemsdyk for fourth in U.S. history. Trevor Zegras and Jordan Schroeder share the U.S. WJC career record with 27 points apiece.

» READ MORE: Ranking the Flyers’ top 5 prospects after the 2023 NHL draft

The center might not be done winning trophies this year either, as Gauthier now returns to Boston College, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA. He has been one of the key cogs for the Eagles as a sophomore, as his 13 goals — in just 17 games — are tied for third in the nation.

The Flyers likely will look to sign Gauthier following the conclusion of his sophomore campaign and potentially get him a few NHL games before the year is out. That said, if BC reaches the Frozen Four, which begins on April 11 and concludes on April 13, Gauthier’s NHL debut likely would have to wait a year.