Behind Fanatics’ new NHL jerseys: Everything you need to know and why it won’t be like the MLB debacle

The Flyers’ draft picks Friday and Saturday will be donning a new jersey in more ways than one.

Bright and early on Wednesday, the NHL and Fanatics debuted the company’s Authentic Pro on-ice uniforms. Set to be worn in the 2024-25 season, it is the first Fanatics-branded and designed NHL player uniforms.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fanatics jerseys …

How did Fanatics end up making NHL jerseys?

Fanatics, which was acquired by Lafayette Hill businessman and now CEO Michael Rubin in 2011, has been a longtime partner of the NHL. Since 2017, the company has manufactured the league’s replica jerseys, hats, and other forms of apparel.

Last March, the NHL announced that Fanatics would replace Adidas as its outfitter beginning with the 2024-25 season. The move came after Adidas opted not to renew at the conclusion of its seven-year deal. Fanatics’ deal runs for 10 seasons.

The world’s largest manufacturer and retailer of licensed sports merchandise, this will mark the first time the Fanatics logo will appear on an official uniform in one of North America’s five major professional sports leagues.

“It’s an opportunity to authenticate ourselves and build credibility,” Fanatics head of NHL business Keith Leach told The Inquirer in a recent Zoom interview. “Our goal is to constantly delight our fans.”

Despite now sporting the Fanatics logo — instead of Adidas or Reebok — the jerseys will still be made by SP Apparel’s Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, factory. It has been making the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for nearly 50 years.

“NHL uniforms are considered by many to be the best in sports, and the history, tradition, and respect that goes with our NHL sweaters is paramount to both the NHL and Fanatics,” league commissioner Gary Bettman said in the press release. “Fanatics listened to our players and clubs, and preserved the quality, performance and design of our uniforms to serve our world-class athletes. We have a shared commitment with Fanatics to serving our players and fans, and we are proud of what Fanatics has delivered to our new uniforms.”

Before anything else, will it be the same MLB debacle?

It should not be.

As everyone knows, there were issues with the MLB uniforms from the jump, including transparency, sweat stains, and the size of a player’s name and number. Fanatics, serving as the manufacturer, was actually absolved by the MLB Players Association as it was following the guidance of Nike.

When it comes to the NHL jerseys, there will not be any major redesigns for now — outside of the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks, and, of course, the Utah Hockey Club, transplanted from Arizona. And several safeguards were put into place to ensure the players would be happy with the newer jerseys.

According to Flyers head equipment manager Rick Bromwell, Fanatics sent out a questionnaire to find out what was good and what was bad with the current jerseys after the announcement was made.

“We did uncover a little bit of a durability issue of the lower arm,” Leach said. “Equipment managers are always our first touch-point and they were showing us jerseys that had started to get what they call ‘a board burn,’ almost like when it burned it almost dissipated like a cigarette burn.”

Bromwell confirmed that the jerseys would almost “melt” from the friction with the boards.

To combat this, the jerseys’ arms have been reinforced with an additional layer of fabric. Last summer, out of the eye of the public and media, players tested the new jerseys at the Flyers’ facility in Voorhees.

“They brought me three jerseys,” Bromwell recalled. “I had like four or five guys go out on the ice and wear them just to test them out and they all they all said they were good. They said they felt just like the other game jerseys.”

Is the Flyers’ jersey changing?

Not really. The only visible change the jersey will see for the 2024-25 season — one that is across the board — is the removal of the dimpling on the shoulders.

Does that mean things won’t change in the future? No. But according to Leach, the design changes would be spearheaded by the Flyers — if and when they decide.

“The decision was, no home, no away, no alternate changes in Year 1. … When you go into 2025-26, we’ll start to take on new design projects. … But, we’re not going to do it for sake of change, just to say change,” Leach said. “It’s got to be solid improvements that the teams, the players, the athletes want to see.

Now, while the jersey and socks you’ll see the Flyers wear this season at the Wells Fargo Center will be the same if you head to Voorhees for practice, there will be some tweaks to the jersey the team wears there.

What is available to fans to purchase?

Fanatics will be releasing multiple levels of jerseys.

For the first time in 10 years, fans will be able to purchase the same jersey — tie-down strap and all — that the players wear. In addition to the Authentic Pro, there is the Premium level, which is equivalent to the highest level that exists today, and the existing Fanatics fan jersey, Breakaway.

As you move between the price points there are also differences in the fabric and the softness of the crest, but the overall look is the same.

“The Breakaway jersey was kind of more of a unique jersey,” Leach said. “It was what we’re calling a real fan-friendly jersey. We use a lot of insights from the fan of saying, if you were to buy a jersey that you just wanted to wear more casually, what would you want in it? So a little bit of the fit, the actual front crest is a little bit more soft and foldable. … It’s got the visibility of looking like a true crest but it’s a little softer. And then the other part is the execution, we have a women’s specific cut or fit on the Breakaway jersey. The other levels are more unisex.”

Fans can also purchase the practice jersey. Prices were not disclosed by Fanatics.