Laughton played center and left wing, and was an effective player whether on the second line or on the third or fourth units. He was also a solid performer on an improved penalty kill. Despite having his season interrupted by finger and groin injuries, Laughton has 13 goals, 27 points, and a plus-13 rating in 49 games. A year ago, he had 12 goals, 32 points, and a minus-11 rating in 82 games.