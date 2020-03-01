Maybe it was fitting, then, that the final sequence of the Flyers’ 5-3 victory Sunday at Madison Square Garden – less than 48 hours after their 5-2 victory Friday at the Wells Fargo Center – served to show how much has changed in that dynamic. There was Carter Hart, sliding from his right to his left to pad away a one-timer by the Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux just as the horn blared. One minute earlier, with Lundqvist pulled and the Rangers down by two goals, Hart had fended off a right-circle slap shot by Adam Fox. Two periods earlier, he had made a succession of four point-blank saves: right pad on Tony DeAngelo, left arm on Pavel Buchnevich, right pad on Kaapo Kakko from the low slot, right pad on a Mika Zibanejad breakaway.