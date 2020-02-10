A playoff team. A complete team. But that sort of team doesn’t collapse against the mediocrity presented by the Florida Panthers, who visit Monday night and then host the Flyers on Thursday. It is the first game in a stretch run littered with teams like themselves: the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, and Panthers twice each, and the Carolina Hurricanes once in early March. Yes, with 27 games to play, the Flyers barely hold the eighth spot, but they’re just two points behind the fifth-place Blue Jackets and six behind the Penguins, whom they face once more.