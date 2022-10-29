In July, Sean Couturier chatted with Chuck Fletcher about the back injury he sustained in December and asked him “Should I be feeling this way?” The doctors gave him the go-ahead to keep rehabbing and eventually training, but three months later, the Flyers announced Couturier had to undergo another surgery.

On Thursday, Couturier underwent back revision surgery, performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett, at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, Texas. His expected recovery time is 3-4 months.

As of Saturday, he was still recovering in Texas.

Fletcher described Couturier’s rehabilitation process as a “long road.” It’s only stretching longer, but now there’s at least some clarity, Fletcher said.

The timeline of Couturier’s situation predates him being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 30, 2021. He played his last game on Dec. 18, but both Fletcher and Dave Scott admitted he hadn’t been feeling well for a while. When the two the media on Jan. 26, they said they were still trying to avoid surgery. But on Feb. 11, Couturier underwent his initial surgery and was declared out for the rest of the season.

Couturier started skating at the end of last season and continued to train and rehab over the summer. On Sept. 12, he talked to the media ahead of training camp and said that while he had some ups and downs over the summer, he had been cleared at the beginning of September to participate in training camp.

Couturier never took the ice under new Flyers coach John Tortorella. On Sept. 19, it was announced that he was feeling pain, and was being pulling him back. Fletcher said they gave Couturier an epidural, and it provided instant relief. He went back to training — but the pain gradually came back.

By that point, he had had four or five months of persistent nerve irritation, Fletcher said, so they consulted specialists.

“In speaking with several specialists, it became pretty apparent that surgery was the only way to hopefully resolve this,” Fletcher said. “But I think there’s finally a little bit more clarity, and, and hopefully for Sean, there’s, there’s some relief, so he can feel better. Ultimately, we’re still hopeful he can come back and play.”