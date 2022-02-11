Flyers first-line center Sean Couturier underwent successful back surgery on Friday morning, the team announced. He will be out for the remainder of the season.

Couturier had missed the last 17 games while on injured reserve with what was described as an “upper-body injury.” Captain Claude Giroux has been filling in on the top line at center in Couturier’s absence.

In late December, Fletcher revealed that Couturier was dealing with “various upper-and lower-body injuries all year,” but he was continuing to play despite not feeling 100%. However, shortly after he entered COVID-19 protocols over the holiday break, Couturier was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 30.

At the time, Couturier was described as “week-to-week.” Couturier made appearances on the ice in rehab skates with both f injured players and in solo skates. As the Flyers fell further and further out of playoff contention, the likelihood Couturier returned this season had seemed remote.

Couturier, who signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in the offseason, finishes the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers have been decimated by injuries at center, with Kevin Hayes, Patrick Brown, Nate Thompson and Derick Brassard, all having missed extensive time.