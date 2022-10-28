In the Flyers locker room at their practice facility in Voorhees, each player on the team receives a stall for their gear with a name placard posted on top. But one of those stalls bears the name of a player who is technically not on the team — Artem Anisimov.

A 13-year NHL veteran that played for the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Ottawa Senators, Anisimov joined the Flyers on a professional tryout for training camp, seeking to return to the league and earn a contract after spending last season in the KHL. Anisimov had plenty of familiarity with coach John Tortorella, who coached Anisimov for parts of four seasons with the Rangers (2009-12). But after the Flyers’ preseason opener on Sept. 24 against the Boston Bruins, Anisimov saw his contract aspirations put on hold.

Six and a half minutes into the first period, the 34-year-old Anisimov blocked a point-blank Vinni Lettieri one-timer off of the laces of his left foot, causing what he later found out to be a break. He sustained the injury in his fourth shift of the game and ultimately grinded through 21 more for a total of 18:41 of ice time.

“It was disappointing, obviously,” Anisimov told The Inquirer. “It’s not fun to break the bones, especially in the leg. But I cannot control that. I can control if I’m going to block the shot or if I am not going to block the shot.”

Five weeks after the shot block, Anisimov, who has been listed as out with a lower-body injury, is skating again and working his way back to full health. He is focused on taking his rehab day-by-day, following the guidance of the training staff as he continues through the progression. It’s a challenging process to go through alone in a new city, with his wife and three children back in Chicago for the time being.

Anisimov said he has “no idea” what will happen from a contract standpoint once he is cleared for contact. But even though he isn’t technically on the team, he still feels like a piece of the Flyers’ locker room. He has spent plenty of time with fellow injured player Bobby Brink, who is recovering from offseason hip surgery. The two live in the same hotel and carpool to games together, watching the Flyers and their 5-2 start from the press box. He’s also close with fellow Russian Egor Zamula, whom Anisimov shares tips with as Zamula looks to become a full-time NHL defenseman.

“The team, the guys, they’re very good,” Anisimov said. “I always hang out with them, I go to the games, I’m always in the locker room. I feel like I’m part of the team now. Not on paper, [I’m on a] PTO. But inside, for me, I feel like I’m part of the team. I don’t know what’s going to happen after, but I feel that.”

Bellows set to make Flyers debut

After general manager Chuck Fletcher claimed Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders on Thursday, the 23-year-old forward will make his Flyers debut on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bellows arrived in Philadelphia on Thursday night to watch their game against the Florida Panthers and participated in an optional skills practice with a limited group on Friday morning. Now, Bellows is eager for a fresh start with a youthful Flyers team after spending the last four seasons shuffling between the Islanders and their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders.

“Talking with the coaches and Chuck about that, he just emphasized the young guys that we have on the team and just relatability that you have,” Bellows said. “I’m excited for that. Obviously, the young guys here have made a big impact on this team.”

With his powerful shot and 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame, Bellows envisions himself as a power forward. It’s a role he hasn’t been able to consistently achieve yet at the NHL level. In 68 NHL games, Bellows has scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists, averaging just 11:29 of ice time.

In his Flyers debut, Bellows is looking to take a step toward realizing that prototype. He wants to keep it simple, as he hasn’t spent any time practicing in Tortorella’s system. But Bellows is also looking to showcase his calling card and prove to the Flyers that they made the right decision by claiming him.

“I’d say my biggest strength is just shooting the puck and scoring goals,” Bellows said. “No matter what, I’m just putting the puck on net. And whether that’s five-on-five, power play, whatever it is, I’m shooting to score.”

Breakaways

The 5-2-0 Flyers will face the 4-1-1 Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia). ... Tortorella said that center Tanner Laczynski will be out again due to a family matter. This time, with the addition of Bellows to the lineup, he plans on playing 12 forwards and six defensemen.