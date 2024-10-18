Skip to content
Flyers
Q&A: Dan Hilferty on the Flyers’ rebuild timeline, Matvei Michkov’s impact, free agency, and more

Hilferty, who is in his second full year as the team's governor, is happy with the team's direction but tells The Inquirer there is a lot more work to be done.

Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO and Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty greets fans before a Flyers development camp scrimmage in July.
SEATTLE ― The first year of the Flyers’ self-proclaimed “New Era of Orange” has to be considered a success given the team surprisingly competed for a playoff spot, and more importantly, negotiated top prospect Matvei Michkov’s early arrival to Philadelphia.

As the organization embarks on Year 2 of its rebuild, The Inquirer spoke with Comcast Spectacor CEO and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty, one of the leaders of the team’s makeover, about his thoughts on the organization’s progress and a wide array of other topics. Here are some of the big takeaways:

  1. The Flyers seem to be winning back fans, with the organization reporting a 96% season-ticket renewal, the best in the decade. Last season saw a 17% increase in overall attendance compared to 2022-23.

  2. Hilferty says the priority in Year 2 is to see the development of young players like Michkov and blend them with veterans. Making or missing the playoffs won’t define the season one way or another.

  3. While the Flyers may seem to be ahead of schedule, Hilferty hinted that they are still at least one more summer away from trying to become major players in free agency. He is preaching patience with fans and called it “a slow crescendo.”

