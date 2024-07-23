Matvei Michkov has arrived to the Flyers, with the team’s brass picking up the top prospect at the airport

The day has finally arrived. Matvei Michkov has his feet firmly planted on U.S. soil.

Just hours after a Flyers team source confirmed Michkov would be arriving, the team posted pictures of the Russian phenom walking side-by-side with team president Keith Jones and general manager Danny Brière at JFK airport in New York City. The grinning GM is holding Michkov’s hockey sticks as the teenager walks with his carry-on while sporting a Phillies hat. Assistant general manager Barry Hanrahan and vice president of communications Joe Siville were also part of the welcoming committee.

The arrival comes one day after the Russian forward sparked intrigue with an Instagram story showing a picture of himself sitting in first class with an airplane taking off emoji and the caption: What’s next?

It’s been a long road — but a shorter-than-expected one — to get Michkov to the NHL. Drafted seventh overall by the Flyers in 2023, the expectation was he would not be playing in North America until at least the 2026-27 season. The 19-year-old had two more years left on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League but the club announced he was leaving on June 25 after months of speculation and hints from the team’s brass.

“I’m extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family,” Michkov said in the Flyers news release after signing his entry-level contract on July 1. “Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations.

“I can’t wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that I will do my best to help this team and make that possible.”

When the Flyers selected Michkov, Brière said: “We took a big swing, but we hope that this turns out to be a home run.” Now they will find out. And Philly is certainly ready for the Russian to hit the ice. The city is plastered with signage of Michkov surrounded by captain Sean Couturier and alternate captains Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton with the saying: Matvei Michkov, welcome to the team.

He will have plenty of assistance getting acclimated to the area. Defenseman Erik Johnson, who knows a thing or two about being a 19-year-old in the NHL after being selected first overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2006 said “I’m here for him any way he needs and helping him acclimate to Philly, to the NHL.” Johnson said he would be more than happy to give him a ride or food recommendations and answer any and all questions. Veteran forward Garnet Hathaway is also on board with assisting the youngster with a new city, culture, and league.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to help out, at least with the introduction and entering the league, and just figuring out how to be a pro in this league,” said Hathaway, who played parts of four seasons with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. “That’s one thing our team is great at, kind of coming together and lifting guys up.

“So it’s going to be different, I think for everyone; maybe the language barrier, maybe just the rink size, a lot of the things that go on, I think is what we’re going to work on it and be introduced to and try and help him as much as we can.”

» READ MORE: Erik Johnson is ready to pass on hockey knowledge to younger Flyers, including Matvei Michkov

A left-shot right winger known for his skating and high-end vision, shot, and quickness, Michkov has a level of offensive talent that the Flyers haven’t seen in some time. He is expected to immediately elevate the Flyers forward group and bolster an offense that struggled to produce in 2023-24.

“I think the biggest adjustment is just going to be going to the smaller ice every night. Over there, some rinks are big, and some rinks are the NHL size,” director of player development Riley Armstrong said at Flyers development camp. “So for him, I think just being in the defensive zone, worrying about that — I think playing for [John Tortorella], he’s going to learn that pretty quick — and just little board battles; kind of the stuff we were actually doing today would be perfect for him.

“But I think the blue line out, and when he gets the puck, I think he’s going to pull all of you guys [the media] right out of your seats and along with the other fans at the Wells Fargo Center. So I don’t know how long it will take for him to adjust to the league, but once he figures it out and understands his linemates and stuff like that, I think he’s going to be a pretty special player.”