“They’re both real good players. I’m not sure stylistically they are as similar as you make it seem,” Fletcher said to a question raised by a reporter in a conference call Friday. “Gustafsson’s just got tremendous deception and vision. I think he generates offense a little bit differently than Ghost. Ghost has probably got the best shot of anybody on our team. Phil Myers has the velocity maybe. but right now I’d say Gostisbehere is an elite shooter.”