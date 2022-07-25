A combination of 35 Flyers prospects and invites recently descended on the Flyers Training Center for the team’s annual development camp. The player development staff, headed by senior adviser Mike O’Connell, design a four-day, on-ice camp with drills that focus on different details of the game.

Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr spoke with The Inquirer to share his takeaways from development camp. Part 1 of this two-part series focused on three of the Flyers’ 2022 draft picks — Cutter Gauthier, Devin Kaplan, and Alex Bump — and their performances. This second part evaluates some of the more familiar faces at this year’s development camp.

» READ MORE: Ranking the Flyers’ top 10 prospects: Where does Cutter Gauthier fit?

Tuomaala looks to turn it around

Last year, winger Samu Tuomaala bounced around from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to two teams in the Finnish Liiga, Sport and Jukurit. The 19-year-old Tuomaala, the Flyers’ 2021 second-round pick, struggled to find consistency during a pivotal time in his development and played in just 23 games between the three teams, scoring just one goal. However, at development camp, Tuomaala’s raw tools were evident in each drill.

Not only is Tuomaala a smooth skater, he possesses a quick wrist shot. Plus, he showcased his playmaking ability during some of the more competitive drills. He made a smart play in the 3-on-2 drill on Day 3, trailing the puck-carrier into the offensive zone to receive a drop pass, then dishing the puck cross-seam beneath the stick of the defender to set up a scoring chance.

“I think his speed and his shot are his best assets,” Flahr said. “He’s a hard-working kid. He just needs to be able to use his speed, create space, be able to beat defenders, and just generate offense not only on the rush, but down low. I think he probably relied on his shot too much all the time rather than being able to use his speed, make plays. But he’s a talented kid. He’s focused, and hopefully he has a big year.”

Tuomaala will return to Jukurit next season and will not participate in rookie camp or main camp with the Flyers in an effort to establish himself early with his Finnish team. The Flyers recently hired Sami Kapanen to a player development role to work with Tuomaala and other European players on a regular basis. The 2022-23 season will serve as a chance for Tuomaala to build confidence and continue to develop his game before he makes the full-time move to North America.

Foerster, Wisdom taking pro jump in 2022-23

Coming off of a shortened season in which he injured his shoulder and required surgery, 2020 first-round pick Tyson Foerster showed that he was still able to take another step in his development two weeks ago. O’Connell said Foerster has “a pro body” now, and Flahr concurred. Slowly but surely, Foerster is growing into his body and has improved both his upper- and lower-body strength.

That growth was evident in some of the puck-protection drills the Flyers prospects participated in. Foerster used his body, his feet, and his hands to keep the puck out of the defender’s reach and get a shot off during a one-on-one drill in the corner along the wall.

“He’s smart. He can make plays, but he can really shoot the puck,” Flahr said. “Being able to protect the puck along the wall in the offensive zone, and when he gets it — he’s already pretty good at it — but using his body to shield the puck and create space and to be able to make plays to his teammates and hold on to the puck in the offensive zone is gonna be a key.”

Although it’s likely that Foerster will need time to develop at the AHL level before he makes his NHL debut, Flahr acknowledged that with a new coaching staff headed by John Tortorella, a player of Foerster’s caliber is capable of competing for a roster spot in training camp.

Like Foerster, forward Zayde Wisdom also dealt with injury this season, hurting his shoulder at a Hockey Canada camp last summer. The injury limited his junior season with the Kingston Frontenacs to 43 games, and, according to Flahr, Wisdom didn’t find his game until the playoffs. Flahr said that Wisdom still has “work to do” to get his body to where it needs to be, but Flahr expressed confidence in Wisdom as he transitions to full-time pro hockey this season.

“There’s being in shape for junior level, and then there’s been in shape for the NHL or pro hockey level,” Flahr said. “It’s gonna be a challenge for him. But, at the same time, he’s had some pro experience in the COVID year, and he got a taste of it. But he’s gonna come in, and he’s gonna compete. But what he’s good at, he’s good at. He’s a thick kid. He’s strong. He’s strong on pucks. He has the skill and hands to make plays and finish around the net.”

York, Attard get stronger, prepare to take the next step

The two most experienced defenseman, Cam York and Ronnie Attard, stood out at development camp to Flahr. York, whose season with the Flyers was cut short after he sustained a foot injury in mid-April, showed up to camp stronger than he was at the end of the season. To Flahr, York looked more powerful in his movements as he slid along the offensive blue line in drills.

Both York’s physical maturity and his experience gained in 30 NHL games last season will set him up for continued success as he aims to make the Flyers’ roster out of training camp.

“I think he understands now what it takes, not just to play and survive in the league,” Flahr said. “It’s about having an impact every night, and that’s kind of what he’s aspiring to be. He knew he had to get stronger in order to play against these guys.”

» READ MORE: Projecting what the Flyers could look like on opening night. Not much has changed from last year.

Similarly, Attard looked “noticeably bigger, stronger” on the first day of development camp to Flahr. Attard was the star of the 3-on-3 tournament to close out the week, leading Team White to a victory over Team Orange. He didn’t necessarily stand out with his shot, once of his best traits. Instead, he flashed with his ability to hold on to the puck and try to make plays for his teammates.

After Attard got a 15-game taste of the NHL following the conclusion of his college career, Flahr said he is driven to come into training camp and beat people out for a roster spot.

“He’s one of those guys that he’s never gonna lack try or effort or energy,” Flahr said. “He’s got that. It’s about learning little facets of the game and getting stronger, especially on the defensive side of things for him and it’s just going to help him play against the bigger bodies, whether it’s in defensive battle situations or boxing out and things like that.”