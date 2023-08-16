Flyers are awarded draft pick for not signing former first-rounder Jay O’Brien

With the No. 19 overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, five picks after the Flyers selected winger Joel Farabee, then-general manager Ron Hextall went off the board a bit by selecting a 5-foot-10, 185-pound center from Massachusetts prep school Thayer Academy.

At the time, the 18-year-old center, who was ranked No. 32 among NHL Central Scouting’s North American skaters and was bound for Providence College, was considered a project and a reach by Hextall. The prospect’s name was Jay O’Brien.

Five years, two colleges, a year in the British Columbia Hockey League, and zero NHL games later, and O’Brien is officially no longer a Flyer. While the Flyers revealed in April they would not be signing O’Brien, who finished his collegiate career at Boston University, to an entry-level contract, Tuesday, marked the day O’Brien officially became a free agent. As compensation for not signing the former first-rounder, the Flyers will be awarded a second-round pick next season. Since O’Brien was the 19th pick, that compensatory pick will be the 19th pick of the second round, No. 51.

» READ MORE: Ranking the Flyers’ top 5 prospects after the 2023 NHL draft

Advertisement

Danny Brière and Co.’s decision to move on from O’Brien was not a surprising one, as they clearly felt stronger about adding a second-round pick than continuing down the road with a soon-to-be 24-year-old. The move also makes sense on paper given the team’s rebuilding timeline and O’Brien’s lengthy injury history.

After having two first-round and two second-round picks in June’s draft, and selecting winger Matvei Michkov (No. 7) and defenseman Oliver Bonk (No. 22), the Flyers are set to pick twice in each of the first two rounds again next year. In addition to their own first-round pick, the Flyers hold Florida’s first from the Claude Giroux trade, potentially Columbus’ second from the Ivan Provorov trade (could be kicked to 2025), and now No. 51 as compensation for O’Brien. The Flyers would have had another second-rounder had they not traded their own pick in the misguided 2022 trade for Tony DeAngelo.

The decision to cut ties with O’Brien can also be viewed as another positive sign from the new regime, as it shows the organization is at least willing to admit past failures instead of further compounding problems. Re-signing defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a long-term deal and trading three picks for DeAngelo are two recent examples of the previous management group under Chuck Fletcher doing the opposite.

The most effective way to build in the NHL is through the draft, and Brière has done a nice job quickly restocking the team’s cupboard of draft picks and adding potential high-end players like Michkov. The Flyers, who have the missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons, are unlikely to contend again next season. That said, for the first time in a while there are tangible changes happening and some genuine hope that the team is moving in the right direction.

» READ MORE: Flyers prospect rankings: Defenseman Emil Andrae headlines Nos. 6-10

Being cast into free agency is also not the worst thing for O’Brien, who now gets to pick his destination and escape the pressure that comes with being a first-round pick in an unforgiving market like Philadelphia. He figures to have plenty of suitors, too.

While O’Brien never developed into a superstar, he was a productive player at Boston University when healthy, averaging 0.89 points per game over his three-year career with the Terriers. Last season as a senior, O’Brien scored eight goals and posted 32 points in 39 games for a BU team that included Flyers prospect Devin Kaplan and reached the Frozen Four. The issue for O’Brien has been injuries, as he dealt with shoulder and concussion issues in 2018-19 and underwent hip surgery before last season. Prior to last season, he had not stayed healthy for a full collegiate campaign.

Despite the injury questions, O’Brien is widely considered to be one of the top college free agents available due to his skating ability and passing vision. But his NHL chance won’t come with the Flyers, who have officially moved on from him and added a future second-round pick for their trouble.

» READ MORE: Flyers offseason: Danny Brière’s trades and the hype surrounding Matvei Michkov among the 4 big questions