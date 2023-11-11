Sean Couturier, Travis Sanheim step up as Flyers ice Ducks, 6-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Standing in the hallway after the Flyers finished up practice on Thursday in Irvine, John Tortorella talked about needing more of a net-front presence. He wanted his players to be on the doorstep to signal guys to shoot the puck more.

Well, he got what he asked for.

Once the NHL’s hottest opening act, the Flyers were coming off two straight games without a goal in the first period. In Friday’s late-night affair, they surely made their head coach happy with not one, but two goals in front in the lid-lifter. Those goals set the tone for a 6-3 win.

Sean Couturier got on the board first after a point shot by Egor Zamula went off Cam Atkinson in front and right to him for the easy tap-in at 4 minutes, 57 seconds. Then it was Atkinson’s turn as he deflected in a Travis Sanheim point shot despite having Adam Henrique draped all over him on the doorstep.

It was a much better start for the Flyers after they put up a less-than-stellar effort and handed the Sharks their first win of the season. In the first period, which was evenly tilted at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick, the Flyers had six high-danger chances. Through the first 40 minutes, the Flyers had eight high-danger chances to the Ducks’ two.

Ersson goes Duck hunting

The last time Sam Ersson saw the Ducks, they went hunting and put up seven goals on 25 shots. In this one, the hunted became the hunter.

After Carter Hart was scratched earlier in the day because of illness, Ersson got the start, and the 24-year-old Swede took advantage of it. He allowed just three goals on 38 shots — albeit all three were to his 18-year-old countryman Leo Carlsson for his first NHL hat trick. The second-overall pick in June’s draft whipped the puck from the right faceoff circle on the power play in the second period before scoring on a give-and-go in the third. He finished the trifecta from the right post with 1:28 left in the game.

While Ersson did giveth thrice to the rookie, he also tooketh away. Less than four minutes into the final period with the Flyers up by a pair, he robbed Carlsson in tight while shorthanded. After a Sean Walker behind-the-net, Ersson perfectly placed his glove above his left pad to snare the backhand attempt.

Sanheim steps up

Speaking of flashy plays, the Flyers got a number of them offensively too — and none was sweeter than the goal scored by Sanheim in the third period. With the team needing an insurance goal as the Ducks turned the heat up, the defenseman received a long rebound at the left point and skated down the boards before cutting to the net and tucking the puck around the left pad of Lukas Dostal.

The Flyers needed their veterans to step up — and they got it against one of the NHL’s hottest teams that had won six of its past seven games. Sanheim has been key on both sides of the puck all season. The goal was his second of the season; he also got an assist in the first period. He now has 13 points as ranks among the top defensemen in scoring.

Breakaways

Nic Deslauriers skated in his 600th NHL game. ... Morgan Frost recorded his first point of the season, an assist on a pretty goal by Owen Tippett in the third period. Tippett also added an empty-netter with 61 seconds left in the game. ... Louie Belpedio scored his second career goal, a beauty off a headman pass by Joel Farabee.

Up Next

The Flyers finish off the California portion of the four-game road trip with a quick trip up I-5 to Los Angeles for a 10:30 p.m. puck drop against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (NBCSP). The Kings have not lost in regulation since Oct. 21 (6-0-2), including a 5-0 win over the Flyers a week prior.