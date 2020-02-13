Shayne Gostisbehere, whose surgically repaired left knee had been bothering him, took part in the morning skate and is close to 100%, Vigneault said. Gostisbehere, who grew up in South Florida, won’t play Thursday. … Morgan Frost will be a healthy scratch. … Sanheim has scored six of his 19 career goals against Bobrovsky; he has faced Bobrovsky in just eight games. … Couturier has 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in his last 13 games. He is on pace for his third straight 70-point season. … Florida’s Barkov needs two goals to pass Pavel Bure for the third most in franchise history.