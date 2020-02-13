During the All-Star break/bye week, Hart, who was recovering from a lower abdominal strain at the time, went back home to the Edmonton area and “focused on the things he can control,” Stevenson said. “He came and saw me, he saw his fitness instructor, he saw his physiotherapist, he went and saw the person who does the Pilates and yoga, and he just spent quality time with his family. He goes about his business. That’s what he does. He keeps his focus on what he needs to do to stop more pucks.”