When the Flyers released their injury report ahead of training camp, there was a lot of speculation about Samuel Morin’s and Wade Allison’s injuries, but an even bigger hit was announced on Tuesday afternoon — center Kevin Hayes will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Hayes, who scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season, felt pain in his groin area Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday morning, coach Alain Vigneault said. The 6-8 week recovery period will mean the 29-year-old will miss all of training camp as well as the start of the regular season.

Hayes’ absence means Vigneault and his staff will have to start considering how to shuffle the lines. Training camp starts Wednesday, and Vigneault plans to keep the lines pretty similar to what he had planned initially. As camp progresses, though, he said he will start trying out different combinations to see who has the right chemistry.

The staff has already discussed what this will mean for Morgan Frost, who came back from the offseason stronger and impressed in rookie camp. With Hayes out, Frost figures to have an even greater opportunity to crack the opening night lineup.