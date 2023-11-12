Morgan Frost heats up with two goals as Flyers top Kings in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Morgan Frost couldn’t help but crack a small smile. A guy needing a lucky bounce finally got one.

And then he scored again.

In a 4-2 Flyers win, Frost was the star on Saturday night in a city filled with them. His two goals came in the middle frame to give the Flyers some breathing room against a Kings team that had been running over teams for almost a month.

On his first marker of the night, Frost streaked down the left side and took a touch pass from his buddy Owen Tippett — who scored the opening goal on a breakaway in the first period — right before the Kings’ blue line. He carried the puck around the net as his jersey flapped in the wind, and centered the puck. But this time, instead of it going through the crease or turning into nothing, he got some much-needed puck luck as it went off Kings defenseman Jordan Spence and goalie Cam Talbot, who was trying to correct after overcommitting at the left post.

His second of the night was what you’d expect to see from Frost and one that should make head coach John Tortorella happy. Standing on the doorstep, Frost deflected in a point shot by Nick Seeler. It was the type of goal the Flyers bench boss has been asking for while out in sunny California and a continuation of what he got Friday night on a handful of goals in a 6-3 win in Anaheim — point shots and guys having a net-front presence.

Frost’s first goal ended a 12-game drought that dated back to April 4 of last season. As everyone surely knows by now, he was only playing in his eighth game of the season; the Flyers were playing No. 15. Frost, who got his fourth career multigoal game, recorded his first point of the season against the Ducks on Friday.

Hart return on hold again

On Thursday after the team’s practice in Irvine, Tortorella said that Carter Hart was “good to go” and would be starting against the Ducks on Friday night. But when the morning came around the No. 1 netminder was sick.

Rinse and repeat on Saturday.

In the morning, Tortorella again said Hart was “good to go,” but when the team headed out for warmup, it was Cal Petersen leading the way. Sam Ersson was the other goalie. Hart was a late scratch because illness — according to GM Danny Brière they fully expected Hart to start but then he started to get sick again — and now has missed five games. The first three were due to a back injury sustained on Nov. 1.

Petersen solid

Petersen may have only found out earlier in the day that he was getting the start but the 29-year-old netminder took full advantage of the opportunity. The former Kings goalie made his second start of the season, with each coming against familiar faces; albeit this one was a better showing as he allowed five goals on 30 shots to the Kings just a week ago.

Thanks to the guys in front of him giving him lanes to track the puck, and relying on some big pad saves, Petersen earned his first win since Nov. 16, 2022, when he made 22 saves in a 3-1 win for Los Angeles against the Oilers. Petersen stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced on Saturday.

Breakaways

Victor Mete made his Flyers debut in place of Egor Zamula. It was his first NHL game since last December with the Maple Leafs after he sustained a broken pubic bone and sprained (sacroiliac) joint after getting hit awkwardly into the boards. It was also his first game as a dad as he welcomed a daughter, Milena, on Oct. 29. ... Bobby Brink was also a healthy scratch with Ryan Poehling slotting in. ... The Kings entered the game 6-0-2 in their past eight games. ... Cam Atkinson scored for the second straight game. ... Tortorella has now coached 1,480th NHL games. He passed Darryl Sutter for eighth all-time. Up next on the list is Ken Hitchcock at 1,598. The former Flyers bench boss will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

Up next

Goodbye, California. The Flyers head home after the game before finishing the road trip Wednesday in Carolina (7:30 p.m., TNT).