Flyers squander another late lead but salvage a point in 4-3 OT loss to the Bruins

BOSTON ― Hello overtime, our old friend. The Flyers have come to talk with you again.

The Flyers earned a point in the 4-3 loss but it could have been two as they led 2-0 and 3-1 but couldn’t hold leads. Part of it was the Bruins turned it up. The other part was the referees.

In overtime, David Pastrňák held off Owen Tippett and fed Pavel Zacha for the winner.

After Cam York gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead in the second period thanks to sustained pressure things started to get energized on both ends. In front of a packed TD Garden, Trent Frederic scored his second of the game just over 5 minutes into the third period before Brad Marchand took a long indirect pass from Justin Brazeau and cut around Tyson Foerster and Travis Sanheim to tie the game on a breakaway with just 5 minutes and 22 seconds remaining.

Boston’s two third-period goals came at even-strength but thankfully the Bruins have the NHL’s worst power play (11.8%). They had three power-play chances in the third period.

The loss marked the second straight game that the Flyers squandered a third-period lead. Nine of the Flyers’ last 14 games have now gone to overtime.

Michkov magic

When the first-period horn sounded, Matvei Michkov led the Bruins 2-0. That’s not a typo. The Russian phenom scored the Flyers’ first two goals.

The first came on the power play off a broken play. After Sean Couturier won an offensive-zone face-off, the Flyers maintained possession in the Bruins’ zone. From the left corner, Travis Konecny fed Emil Andrae at the point and the feisty defenseman — he later went at it with Charlie McAvoy in the second period — fired off a one-timer.

Andrae’s shot was blocked by Elias Lindholm and the puck laid in the slot before Couturier poked it over to Michkov in the right face-off circle. Never one to shy away from putting a shot on goal, the rookie fired a one-timer from one knee past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

His 10th goal of the season — the most by any rookie through Saturday’s afternoon games — extended his point streak to three games and gave him six points (two goals, four assists) during that span. He wasn’t done.

Michkov’s second of the night happened thanks to a perfect breakout and good puck support. Two things coach John Tortorella preaches. Andrae started from behind the Flyers’ net and passed up to Travis Sanheim on the half wall.

There wasn’t much pressure from the Bruins so the Flyers worked the puck up the ice pretty easy and got it deep in the Bruins end. Now, did the Flyers get some help? Yes, but they still had the puck support. Boston blueliner Jordan Oesterle quickly tried to play the puck up the boards but Morgan Frost distracted McAvoy in the corner so he couldn’t play it.

The clearing attempt then hit the skate of referee Brandon Schrader and softened along the boards for Sanheim who sent a pass across the ice to an uncontested Michkov at the right post. He scored another slam-dunk goal for his third-straight multi-point game

Kolosov dazzles

Kolosov bounced back from a so-so performance in relief on Thursday where he allowed four goals on 20 shots. He allowed four goals on 31 shots but some of the saves he made were ones you write home about.

Showing off his athleticism once again, he stoned Morgan Geekie in the second period. Geekie one-timed a cross-ice pass that Kolosov did a sliding split on. Unfortunately, Frederic scored seconds later, banging home a rebound.

Breakaways

Michkov is the third Flyers teenager to record three straight multi-point games. He joins Eric Lindros (1992-93) and Peter Zezel, who did it twice in 1984-85.

Up next

The Flyers are right back at it on Sunday, hosting the Utah Hockey Club at the Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m., NBCSP).