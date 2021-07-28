The Flyers on Wednesday signed goaltender Martin Jones, who has struggled mightily during the last three seasons, to be Carter Hart’s understudy.

Wednesday is the first day of free agency.

The Flyers also signed defenseman Keith Yandle and center Nate Thompson.

Jones, 31, was bought out by San Jose after another inconsistent year, but he has had his share of quality seasons. He signed a one-year deal for $2 million.

Earlier in his career, Jones played with Los Angeles, where Dean Lombardi was the GM. Lombardi is now a Flyers adviser. While with the Kings, Kim Dillabaugh, now the Flyers’ goalie coach, was one of his coaches.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Vancouver native had a 3.28 GAA and .896 save percentage in 34 games last season. He wasn’t much better in his previous two seasons, compiling a 3.00 and 2.94 GAAs, respectively. He has had an .896 save percentage in each of the last two seasons.

Signing Jones was a surprise. Braden Holtby, who is close with Hart and has won a Stanley Cup, was available and seemed like a logical choice. Holtby signed a one-year deal with Dallas for a reported $2 million.

Brian Elliott, Hart’s backup with the Flyers, signed a one-year deal for $900,000 with Tampa Bay.

As expected, the Flyers signed veteran defenseman Keith Yandle to a one-year deal for $900,000 — considerably less than Shayne Gostisbehere’s cap hit of $4.5 million annually for two years.

Both are third-pairing defensemen who run a power-play. Yandle (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) has more size than the 5-11, 180-pound Gostisbehere, who had nine goals in 41 games last season.

Gostisbehere, 28, a puck-mover like Yandle, was dealt to Arizona last week. The Flyers had to give the Coyotes’ second and seventh-round draft picks to entice them to take the player known as Ghost.

Yandle, who turns 35 on Sept. 9, played for Alain Vigneault when he coached the New York Rangers. He was also teammates with Kevin Hayes and newly acquired Flyer Cam Atkinson at Boston College.

It appears Yandle. coming off a 27-point (3-24) season with Florida, will play on the No. 3 pairing, alongside Justin Braun. Cam York will be given a chance to beat out Yandle in training camp, but the Flyers seem to want the 20-year-old rookie to gain more experience with the AHL’s Phantoms.

In all likelihood, the Flyers’ pairing will look like this: Ivan Provorov (24 years old when season starts) and Ryan Ellis (30); Travis Sanheim (25) and Rasmus Ristolainen (26); and Yandle (35) and Justin Braun (34).

Yandle, a Boston native, has played in 922 straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL, and just 42 short of Doug Jarvis’ NHL record. The Flyers believe he will help an erratic power play that was tied for No. 17 in the NHL last season, clicking at 19.2%.

The Flyers are also trying to upgrade a penalty kill, which finished 30th in the 31-team league as it was successful on just 73.1% of its attempts. The addition of Ellis, Ristolainen and Cam Atkinson should help.

Thompson, who turns 37 on Oct. 5, should also help the PK, as he did when he was briefly with the Flyers after being acquired at the trade deadline during the 2019-20 season. A quality faceoff man, he signed a one-year, $800,000 contract Wednesday.

