“How much revenue was going to be created [this season] was certainly accounted for,” Flyers left winger James van Riemsdyk, the team’s player representative, said Thursday in a phone interview from his recently built Minnesota home. “The agreement was made four or five months ago … and we prepared for different scenarios that could happen. It’s not like we did this agreement in January and then the pandemic hit and it’s a different world we’re living in. This agreement was negotiated with all this in mind and trying to map out the next few years.”