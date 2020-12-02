The start of the season is a “work in progress influenced largely by what we’re hearing from the medical experts,” Gary Bettman, the NHL commissioner, said as a panelist on a Sports Business Journal event Wednesday. “We’ve talked to some pretty high-placed people, without name-dropping. COVID is going through a second wave, which could be worse than the first wave. Between Thanksgiving and the aftermath, and what they think is going to happen for Christmas and the aftermath, we are taking our time and making sure as we look for ways to move forward. We’re focused on health and safety, and doing the right thing.”