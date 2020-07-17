“The last time I played with no fans? Probably never,” Flyers right winger Jake Voracek said early in Training Camp II in Voorhees. “There were always at least some people in the stands, at least family, when I was a kid. It’s obviously going to be different; it’s going to be weird, it’s going to suck. On the other hand, you get an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup and be part of history. That’s what we’ve got to focus on. It’s the same for every team. It’s going to be weird, but it’s a good thing we have some (round-robin) games to play before the playoffs start, to kind of get used to it and see how it feels.”