The numbers behind the Flyers’ struggling power play; Rasmus Ristolainen set to make his season debut

The Flyers’ lifeless power play has been a story all season long, and its 0-for-6 performance on Friday against the Rangers became just the latest chapter.

Their fortunes had seemed to be turning around when the power play struck twice against the Golden Knights, snapping an 0-for-26 streak and lifting the Flyers to a 4-3 win over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Cut to Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Rangers. A power play that is meant to be an advantage became deflating, with the Flyers only recording 13 shots on net, and allowing two shorthanded shots to New York. The extra man was such a momentum stifler that one might start to wonder if it is possible for the Flyers to decline penalties, as in football.

“I don’t want to talk about the power play,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said after the loss, before hurrying off to get on the team bus to Long Island.

The Flyers enter Saturday with a 10.3% power play percentage, which is on pace for the worst in team history since the NHL started tracking the statistic in 1977. If things don’t improve, they will overtake the current worst record of 12.6%, set in 2021-22. Last year’s 15.6% efficiency rate currently ranks sixth-worst in Flyers history.

So the struggles aren’t exactly a recent problem, and they’ve followed the team through coaching changes and additions and subtractions to the lineup. But what’s behind this year’s numbers?

The Flyers don’t exactly have an elite sniper. Travis Konecny leads the team in shooting percentage with 17.7%, and he’s responsible for two of the Flyers’ seven total power-play goals. But that figure still puts him at 60th in the NHL out of qualified skaters. Joel Farabee, who is first on the team in expected goals per 60 minutes with 1.85 according to Money Puck data, hasn’t recorded a power-play goal this season. He has one power play assist.

A large part of the problem is that the Flyers struggle maintaining possession. Per NHL Edge data, the Flyers maintain offensive zone pressure just 54.3% of the time with the extra man, which is below 50th percentile of the league.

“You probably grip your stick a little too tight. You think about it a lot,” Scott Laughton said. “And you want to be successful on it and make a difference in games. So we need to be better on it. I think it will help our five-on-five play tremendously through our confidence and things like that.”

Laughton hopes the addition of Morgan Frost and Rasmus Ristolainen to the lineup on Saturday might help provide a spark that the power play needs. Ahead of the regular team meeting before Saturday’s game, the Flyers held a separate power play meeting. Frost and Ristolainen were included.

“I don’t think that it’s a secret that it needs to get better. And I think guys are aware of that,” Laughton said.

The Islanders offer a better chance than most for the Flyers to get back on track, as their 69.8% penalty-killing percentage is second-worst in the NHL.

Ristolainen set to make season debut

Ristolainen was activated from long-term injured reserve on Saturday and is set to make his season debut against the Islanders. He replaces Egor Zamula on the Flyers blue line.

Ristolainen had been dealing with an undisclosed lower-body injury since preseason. He was trending toward a return before suffering a setback in late October and started full-contact practicing with the team on Tuesday.

Ristolainen had 20 points in 74 games last season.

Breakaways

The Flyers have lost eight straight road games to the Islanders, a streak dating back to March 18, 2021. ... The Flyers are 0-4 in one-goal games this season, including last time out against the Islanders. ... Bobby Brink is scratched, with Frost slotting in for him. ... Samuel Ersson gets the start in net Saturday.